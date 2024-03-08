fbpx
Gaming

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs movie adaptation stars Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde

The series debuted in 2014 and was originally made by Ubisoft Montreal

Dean Daley
Mar 8, 20246:01 PM EST 0 comments

Ubisoft Montreal’s Watch Dogs is getting turned into a movie. New Regency will make the film, which will star Talk to Me and Everything Now‘s Sophie Wilde.

Mathieu Turi is directing the film from the original screenplay written by Christie LeBlanc, who’s known for the Netflix thriller Oxygen. 

Currently, the plot is being kept under wraps, but considering the video game itself, Watch Dogs is known for following different hacker protagonists working with DedSec, a hacking collective group. DedSec’s goal is to expose the corruption in the world, especially considering large corporations. The player usually has access to their city’s central Operating System (ctOS) and must be stealthy and combative to take down crime bosses, other hackers and more.

Watch Dogs was first released in May 2014. A sequel, Watch Dogs 2, came in 2016, with the third title, Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion, launching in 2020.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Deadline

Related Articles

Gaming

The MSI Claw A1M delivers comfort and performance for handheld gamers

Features

Women-Led Games Showcase returns March 8-10, featuring over 20 games

Gaming

Android DS emulator Drastic goes free in wake of Nintendo’s settlement with Yuzu

News

Save $50 on PlayStation 5 Spider-Man bundles in Canada this week

Comments