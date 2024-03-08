This B.C. chalet could play pivotal role in The Last of Season 2

This might be our first look at the setting of an important scene in HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us Season 2.

Global News’ TikTok account recently shared what appears to be drone footage of a very familiar-looking chalet that anyone who has played The Last of Us: Part II will likely instantly recognize. According to the video description, the chalet is located in Mission, British Columbia.

I won’t delve into spoiler territory, but anyone who has only watched HBO’s TV show will probably be pretty shocked by what is poised to go down in that serene-looking, snow-covered home.

Global News doesn’t credit the footage, and it’s unclear if it was provided to the outlet by Season 2’s production team. Given how secretive HBO has been about Season 2, this is likely drone footage shot by someone not involved in production. Several captions play over the clip, including that The Last of Us is believed to be the most expensive TV show ever to be shot in Canada.

Unlike Season 1 of The Last of Us, which was primarily shot in Alberta, Season 2 is being shot in British Columbia as a stand-in for Part II‘s Seattle.

For a recap of everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2 so far, including plot details, casting, filming locations, directors and more, check out this story. Season 2 of The Last of Us is expected to premiere at some point in 2025. A specific release date has not been revealed.

Image credit: Naughty Dog

Source:@Globalnews.ca Via: @DomTheBomb