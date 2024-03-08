Fido is offering $50/120GB Canada-U.S. plan option to some Ontario users

Fido appears to be rolling out a Canada-U.S. plan to some Ontario users.

For Québec residents, this isn’t anything new, as the service provider long offered the service in the province.

But for the rest of Canada, it’s a different story. Fido customers only had access to service within Canada, and those wanting service in the U.S. would have to pay for roaming.

According to a post from Reddit user AppleExplain, the company is offering a $50/month 120GB talk and text plan for use in Canada and the U.S. The poster, a resident of Ontario, indicates they received the offer on Fido’s website. It’s unclear if the user is already a Fido customer.

Reporting from iPhone in Canada indicates the offer is only available to existing customers.

At the time of publication, the offer does not appear on Fido’s website in Ontario.

However, it’s a similar pricepoint to what the Rogers flanker is providing in Québec with a $50/month 40GB option. “Use your plan’s data as you do at home while in the U.S. without roaming fees,” the fine print reads.

Fido customers in Ontario (and beyond) who didn’t receive the offer can try and call a customer service representative if they’re interested in the offer. As usual, mileage will vary.

Source: Reddit/AppleExplain Via: iPhone in Canada