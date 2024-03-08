Checking out MWC ’24 and the new MacBook Air M3 [SyrupCast 289]

On the latest episode of the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett, and Dean Daley discuss Mobile World Congress 2024 and everything that Dean saw at this year’s event.

This includes checking out the TCL Ray Neo X2, the Galaxy Ring, a lot of weird robotic AI contraptions and the highlight of the show for him, the Humane AI Pin.

Afterward, the three talk about the recently announced MacBook Air M3 and Bennett’s experience with the new laptop. Patrick O’Rouke also tries a new segment by asking Brad and Dean a skill-testing tech-related question — “What was the most recent Samsung handset that got announced at MWC.”

If you want to know who got the answer correct, Dean’s thoughts on MWC and Brad’s experience with the MacBook Air M3, check out the podcast below.