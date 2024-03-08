Apple could EU’s first target under DMA for terminating Epic dev account

Apple’s termination of Epic Games’ developer account may have placed the iPhone maker in the crosshairs of the EU.

The EU Commissioner said that investigating the move is a “matter of priority,” while German MEP Andreas Schwab, one of the architects of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), told Wired that Apple’s actions give him “a very clear expectation that they want to be the first” targeted for non-compliance.

Earlier this week, Apple terminated Epic Games Sweden’s developer account, citing concerns that the company wouldn’t follow the rules based on Epic’s prior actions. To be fair, Epic does have a history of violating Apple’s App Store rules, which kicked off a lawsuit in the U.S. that ultimately saw Epic lose.

However, Apple went beyond just terminating Epic’s account. Apple executive Phil Schiller also brought up Epic CEO Tim Sweeney’s criticism of the iPhone maker’s compliance plans for the DMA in an email. The move suggested that Epic shouldn’t publicly criticize Apple.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted: “Under the #DMA, there is no room for threats by gatekeepers to silence developers.” It’s clear the commissioner also saw Schiller’s email as a threat and is acting accordingly.

This whole situation is escalating fairly quickly, and it will interesting to see how this all plays out. If Apple is found to have breached the DMA, it could be fined billions — something the company is already familiar with.

Source: 9to5Mac, Wired