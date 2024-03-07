Where to stream Anatomy of a Fall in Canada

Have you ever been accused of murdering your partner in a remote chalet? (Hopefully not.)

That’s the premise of Anatomy of a Fall, last year’s acclaimed French legal drama that’s up for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Co-written and directed by Justine Triet, the film follows Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), a novelist who attempts to prove her innocence in her husband’s death. Besides garnering rave reviews for Hüller’s performance and Triet’s artful handling of the legal drama’s twists and turns, Anatomy of a Fall became a fan-favourite for Voyter’s dog, Snoop, as well as the film’s pivotal use of a cover of 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” (Yes, you read that right.)

In Canada, the film will begin streaming exclusively on Prime Video on March 8th. The service is included with a $99 Amazon Prime membership, although you’ll need to pay an additional $2.99/month to avoid ads.

Image credit: Les Films Pelléas