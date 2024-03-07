Roku’s new terms leave users with few choices

Roku users recently got a new terms and conditions agreement pop-up on their TVs, and regular services were inaccessible until users agreed to the updated terms.

The new terms, which include a ‘forced arbitration’ clause, prevent users from suing Roku and limit their options for resolving disputes in the future, as shared by TechCrunch. If you don’t sign the agreement, it is impossible to continue using the services.

While forced arbitration is common in tech companies, the update also introduced a mandatory “Informal Dispute Resolution” process. This requires users to first engage with Roku’s lawyers before pursuing other options.

The only apparent way to opt out of the option and continue using Roku services involves mailing a written notice to the company’s lawyers, which is a cumbersome process and likely to be skipped by many. So essentially, users wouldn’t be able to take any action against Roku in case of a dispute.



The way Roku implemented the update is hostile and not user-friendly at all. Disabling services until users agree to a new clause should never be an option for big companies.

Also worth noting is that you only have 30 days from the day you first saw the updated terms to send a written notice to Roku’s lawyers. The notice needs to be sent to General Counsel, Roku Inc., 1701 Junction Court, Suite 100, San Jose, CA 95112, and you can read more about the process here.

It is currently unclear if the new terms are affecting Canadian Roku users too. If you’re a Canadian Roku user and you have seen the new terms pop up on your device, let us know in the comments below.

Via: TechCrunch