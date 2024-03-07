Nintendo Switch ‘Mario Day’ sale offers discounts on Switch consoles and games

Mario, the iconic plumber hero created by legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, has been featured in over 200 games since his debut as “Jumpman” back in 1981. Given the franchise is the best-selling video game series ever, it’s fitting Super Mario be recognized with his own special day.
‘Mario Day’ is officially March 10th (Mar10), several deals in the works already and Amazon is hopping on board.
Check out the deals below:
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise + $30 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $260 (save $30)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Coral + $30 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $260 (save $30)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue + $30 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $260 (save $30)
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + $30 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $399 (save $30)
- Nintendo Switch – OLED Model with White Joy-Con + $30 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $449 (save $30)
- Nintendo Switch – OLED Model with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con + $30 Amazon.ca Gift Card for $449 (save $30)
- Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Limited Edition Mario Red Joy-Con + $30 Amazon.ca for $449 (save $30)
- Super Mario Party – Standard Edition for $55 (save 31%)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo Switch for $55 (save 31%)
- Mario Tennis Aces – Standard Edition for $55 (save 31%)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Standard Edition for $55 (save 31%)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush for $55 (save 31%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada