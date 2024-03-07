fbpx
Nintendo Switch ‘Mario Day’ sale offers discounts on Switch consoles and games

Ian Hardy
Mar 7, 20247:01 AM EST 0 comments
Switch OLED model

Mario, the iconic plumber hero created by legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, has been featured in over 200 games since his debut as “Jumpman” back in 1981. Given the franchise is the best-selling video game series ever, it’s fitting Super Mario be recognized with his own special day.

‘Mario Day’ is officially March 10th (Mar10), several deals in the works already and Amazon is hopping on board.

Check out the deals below:

