Google Phone app makes switching from voice call to video easy

This is a server side update that's not hitting everyone at the same time

Dean Daley
Mar 7, 20241:44 PM EST 0 comments

It looks like Google is making switching from a normal phone call to a video call easier.

Some users now see a new ‘video call’ button when they make a regular phone call. The new button is above the keypad, mute, speaker and more options.

Users can tap the button to immediately start a video call via Google Meets, which will start ringing the other user’s phone while the voice call is still ongoing.

If the recipient doesn’t have Meet downloaded, you’ll get a prompt to invite the person to Meet so you can start a video chat.

Android Police’s tipster says this was on Phone app version 124.0.608164421-publicbetabut they also see the feature on Phone app version 125.0.613053162-publicbeta-pixel2023.

This seems to be a server-side update that will be rolling out to more devices on the public beta of the Phone app and will eventually likely make it to all users.

Source: Android Police

