Fizz implements price changes on beta plans

Fizz Mobile started to expand its services outside of Québec late last year, introducing beta prices that were something to marvel at.

First was Western Canada, followed by Winnipeg, and last month, southern Ontario.

But as the Vidéotron flanker brand continues its expansion, it’s also implementing price changes on its beta plans.

Comparing the prices it offered when it first rolled out in Ontario to its current prices, there are a couple of notable differences.

For one, the 4GB plan now costs $13.50/month. When it was introduced in Ontario, it cost $12/month.

The price hike has been matched with a price cut on the 50GB plan. When it was first introduced in Ontario, it cost $22.50/month. It’s now priced at $17/month.

These plans include voicemail and unlimited texts and minutes. The costs of the plans are the same across all beta regions. Beta pricing is available for six months.

Other plans include:

0GB data – $11/month (regular $22)

1GB data – $12.50/month (regular $25)

6GB – $14.00 (regular $28)

20GB – $14.50 (regular $29)

30GB – $15.50 (regular $31)

More information is available on Fizz’s website.