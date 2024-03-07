Feds spend $7.5 million to bring mobile services to eight Indigenous communities

The federal government announced $7.5 million in funding to help bring mobile connectivity to eight Indigenous communities in Manitoba.

The funding will help Broadband Communications North bring connectivity to Barren Lands First Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Poplar River First Nation, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Shamattawa First Nation, Sayisi Dene Denesuline Nation, Mosakahiken Cree Nation and Bloodvein First Nation.

In a release, the government said that the funding comes via the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). The program aims to help Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities access reliable high-speed internet and mobile services.

The UBF is a $3.225 billion investment by the government, which wants to bring high-speed internet access to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030. Since 2015, the feds have invested $262 million in connectivity projects in Manitoba.

