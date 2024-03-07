Bluetti’s spring sale offers portable battery solutions with up to $1,100 in savings

With spring now upon us, Bluetti is getting ready for the warmer weather and outdoor excursions with its Spring Sale. Throughout March, Canadians can purchase a new portable battery station, providing sustainable and reliable power. The Bluetti Spring Sale begins on March 7th and runs until March 24th.

Bluetti is a leader in premium, dependable portable power stations in Canada. The brand is best known for its high-end quality and wide catalogue, fit for any manner of situation or needs. Whether you and your family are planning a cottage trip this spring, a road trip in an RV, or a weekend fishing with pals, Bluetti has what you need. The company’s power solutions also offer clean power for entertainment, whether it’s powering a projector, laptop, or tablet while camping.

During its Spring Sale, Bluetti is offering discounts on its portable power stations. Each one has enough juice in its tank to supply a steady stream of power to a minifridge, laptop, coffee maker, or outdoor projector. This includes the newly announced SwapSolar Ecosystem, supporting the Multicooler + B70. This is the world’s first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) powered 3-in-1 portable fridge. Bluetti’s power solutions can be the perfect complimentary companion for any planned spring events.

Last month, Bluetti launched its Indiegogo campaign for the SwapSolar Ecosystem, which features the Multicooler + B70 bundle. The Multicooler couldn’t have come at a better time as it features refrigeration, freezing and ice-making options all built in a 52.9 lbs package with a 40L capacity. This makes the Multicooler a phenomenal option for a day on a boat or a week at the campground. It can maintain a temperature range of -20℃ to +20℃ sustainably and can fit up to 60 cans.

It not only sustains the ability to keep food and drinks cold, but it’s also able to make ice at the same time. This is all in part due to the VIP temperature control technology, which uses insulation panels and ultra-microporous foam layers. This helps provide a consistent internal temperature, even if the Multicooler is out on a beach in direct sunlight during the day. The B70 is a removable battery, supplying 716.8Wh and a battery life of up to six days.

Bluetti also offers a selection of smaller power stations. This includes the AC2A, AC70, and AC180. These units are small enough to travel with and store at a cottage. They are also lightweight and portable, making them perfect to bring with you while camping. The AC2A, for instance, offers 300W AC output with 270 Turbo Charging. However, the AC180 can provide upwards of 1,800W. Each of Bluetti’s portable power stations offers an assortment of AC outlets, USB-A, USB-C ports, and more. Users can power a mini fridge for up to 2.3 hours or charge their laptop for up to 2.7 hours. This can extend to other appliances and devices like an outdoor projector for movie nights, Bluetooth speakers, coffee makers electric grills, etc.

For those who require more power regularly, like those travelling in an RV or van, Bluetti offers its AC200L and AC200MAX units. The former is a robust unit, providing a base 2,400 AC output with a 3,600W Power Lifting Mode. It allows for six different recharge methods, including solar power. As an optional add-on, the AC200L can be expanded up to 4,096Wh with a single B230 battery. Similarly, the AC200MAX supports a 2,200W AC Pure Sine Wave inverter and 2,048Wh capacity. It also provides solar input when paired with the PV350 solar panels.

When the panels are in use, they provide a 350W sustainable and clean charge to the portable power station. Its Monocrystalline Silicon cell has a high conversion efficiency of up to 23.4% The panels are durable, splashproof, and easy to fold up and store when not in use. With these units, Canadians can gain 3.8 hours of power for their coffee maker or power a 150W fridge for over 30 hours. For those warmer nights in an RV, a portable fan can be powered for over 70 hours as well.

Check out the full Bluetti Spring Sale prices below, available from March 7 to March 24:

Bluetti AC2A + PV120 – $599 (12% off)

Bluetti AC70 – $649 (19% off)

Bluetti AC180 – $999 (29% off)

Bluetti AC200L – $1,899 (27% off)

Bluetti AC200L + PV200 – $2,448 (26% off)

Bluetti AC200MAX – $1,798 (31% off)

Bluetti AC200MAX + PV350 – $2,698 (29% off)

Bluetti AC200P – $1,599 (30% off)

MultiCooler + B70 – $1,213 (32% off)

