Samsung One UI 6.1.1 brings vertical app scrolling with Home Up

Samsung smartphones are finally getting a sorely missing feature — vertical app scrolling in the App Drawer.

Samsung users haven’t been able to scroll up natively in the App Draw for a while. At one point, the Galaxy Store’s Good Lock app offered the ability, but this was lost with One UI 6.0 and Android 14.

BREAKING ‼️ HOME UP Vertical apps scrolling / apps list You've been waiting for it, it's coming back❗ 𝗜𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗨𝗜 𝟲.𝟭.𝟭 pic.twitter.com/IpcVsiZEbJ — CID (@theonecid) March 4, 2024

However, a Good Lock support member confirmed Samsung is bringing back the vertical app list option to the Home Up app. This feature will arrive with One UI 6.1.1 as long as it’s not delayed.

This build is rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 series later this year. Currently, there’s a rumour that we’ll see the new Samsung foldables on July 10th at an Unpacked event.

Source: @theonecid Via: Android Police