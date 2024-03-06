Rogers relaunches 5G home internet service at $50/month

Rogers has relaunched its 5G home internet service at a new price of $50/month.

According to the company’s website, setting up the new system is easy. The process only requires customers to plug in the Nokia FastMile 5G Home Internet device — it doesn’t require a technician. A mobile app will also show users the best location for the device to ensure a reliable connection.

“Canadians have a new easy, worry-free way to stay connected with Rogers 5G home internet,” Rogers’ website states. “It delivers home internet service over the largest and most reliable 5G network in Canada.”

The plan includes 0 percent device financing, as well as a $17/month credit for 24 months that makes the device $0/month.

The plan comes with 500GB of data at 5G speed. Download speeds are up to 100Mbps, and upload speeds are up to 10Mbps. Speeds decrease after customers exhaust the allotted 500GB amount, falling to up to 10Mbps downloads and up to 2Mbps uploads.

Canadians can order the device online or access it from a Rogers’ retail location.

New customers will have 30 days to cancel the service and return the device.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.

