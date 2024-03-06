Save $50 on PlayStation 5 Spider-Man bundles in Canada this week

Canadians can get a $50 discount on the PlayStation 5 this week.

As shared by Canadian gaming deals aggregator Lbabinz, both GameStop and Walmart are offering Sony’s current-gen console on sale.

Notably, it’s the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle that’s part of the promotion, and that includes both the standard PS5 ($599.99, regularly $649.99) and its disc-less Digital Edition variant ($529.99, regularly $579.99).

This means that on top of the $50 you save on the bundle, you’re also getting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which normally costs $89.99 on its own, at no additional cost.

The deal runs from March 8th to 17th.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Via: Lbabinz