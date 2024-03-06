Pixel 8a rumoured to feature up to 256GB of storage

Google’s Pixel 8a might get more storage this year, according to the reliable German tech site WinFuture.

The publication says that it received information from German retailers saying the Pixel 8a will come to the market in two different storage configurations and at least four different colour variants. Additionally, the handset will start with 128GB of storage but go up to 256GB.

However, the handset will be more expensive than we’re used to. According to the leak, the Pixel 8a with 128GB of storage will start at 569.30€ (roughly $838 CAD) versus the Pixel 7a that started at 499€ (roughly $735 CAD). For the 256GB model, we’re looking at 630€ (roughly $928), which is pretty expensive considering this is expected to be a mid-range handset.

It’s worth noting that currency conversions aren’t always the best tool for estimating price. For example, the Pixel 7a retails for $599 in Canada, making it cheaper here than in Europe. As such, even if the Pixel 8a is more expensive in Canada, it’d still likely be less than the $838 conversion.

Colour-wise, the Pixel 8a is looking at ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Porcelain,’ ‘Bay,’ and ‘Mint.’ WinFuture says that not all colours will be available for all storage variants. For example, the 256GB will only be available in Obsidian, according to the leak.

Rumours point to the handset launching in May with 8GB of RAM, a Tensor G3 chip and more.

Source: WinFuture