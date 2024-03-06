Kayak simplifies travel planning with new AI features

Travel metasearch engine Kayak has announced that it is adding new AI-enabled features to its platform to make finding flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages easier for customers.

Kayak says that the new tools are the result of “extensive training of ChatGPT’s AI model on KAYAK’s proprietary database of billions of consumer travel queries,” though it does not mention which exact model.

The platform announced a new feature called ‘Kayak PriceCheck,’ which will work on the Kayak app. Users would be able to upload a screenshot of their flight itinerary, no matter where it is from, and the platform will run it through its database to verify if they’re getting a good deal or not.

“With today’s launch of Kayak PriceCheck, we’re the only leading metasearch brand letting users compare prices using only a screenshot,” said Matthias Keller, chief scientist and SVP of Technology at Kayak.

In addition to PriceCheck, the platform also released ‘Ask Kayak,’ a one-sided chatbot where you can enter prompts and get results. For example, you can type in “What direct flights are offered to beach destinations under $500?” or “Where to go for a weekend getaway within five hours from Toronto?” The feature is rolling out today in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K., with “more markets to follow.”

Check out Kayak’s news release for a full breakdown of the new features here.

Image credit: Kayak

Source: Kayak