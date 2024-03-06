fbpx
Games are starting to intertwine with regular education [The Tech Effect Ep. 13]

Brad Bennett
Mar 6, 20247:04 PM EST 0 comments

This week on The  Tech Effect, we take a look at how gamification is starting to crossover into regular education and if that’s a good thing.

This episode looks at the rise of Dulingo and what makes learning apps like it so popular. We also talked with Dr. Lennart Nacke a professor of game studies at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, about how the gamification of education can evolve in the future.

You can find more episodes of The Tech Effect on our YouTube channel.

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.

