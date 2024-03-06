Save up to 29 percent on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Amazon has once again dropped the price of one of its most popular product by up to 20 percent.
Check out the deals below on its Fire TV Sticks:
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $39.99 (save 20%)
Source: Amazon Canada
