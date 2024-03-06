Governments of Canada and Alberta invest to bring high-speed internet access to rural and Indigenous communities

The provincial government of Alberta and the federal government have announced a joint $112 million investment that will improve access to high-speed internet in rural and Indigenous communities in Alberta.

The investment will benefit more than 22,500 households, as shared by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. The investment was announced at a news conference held in Siksika Nation.

It will support 14 projects led by various organizations, such as Advanced Interactive Canada, Arrow Technology Group, Siksika Nation and Yellowhead County. About 3,400 of the households that benefit from the investment are Indigenous, and 1,356 are located in Siksika Nation.

According to federal Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings, the investment will also promote several new jobs in these communities.

“For folks in rural and remote and Indigenous communities in Alberta, a dependable high-speed internet connection can be life-changing, better access to health care, to education, to help when you need it,” Minister Hutchings, said.

The new investment is part of an existing agreement between the two governments. Back in 2022, Alberta and the federal government committed to a $780 million broadband partnership to provide high–speed Internet to rural and indigenous communities in Alberta.

Read more about the new investment here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada