Microsoft has big Surface updates on the way, starting as early as March: report

Microsoft reportedly has big updates coming to its Surface line as soon as this month.

According to somewhat conflicting reports from The Verge and Windows Central, Microsoft plans to unveil the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 on March 21st. However, the publications have slightly different claims about what Microsoft will or won’t reveal.

The Verge reports that the March event will have minor spec bumps for the Pro 10 and Laptop 6 commercial models, while the consumer models will get a larger design refresh in the spring, notably with the Surface Pro 10 getting an OLED model.

Windows Central reports the OLED Pro 10 will also arrive on the 21st, but The Verge says it won’t.

Both publications report Microsoft plans to offer ARM variants of both the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6. This marks a major change for the company, which previously only offered ARM-powered Surface Pro models, while Surface Laptops historically used Intel and AMD chips.

Additionally, the ARM variants will reportedly bring significant performance and efficiency gains over previous Surface models. The ARM versions could use a customized version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite, which the company claims surpasses Apple’s M3 chips.

Microsoft reportedly plans to ship the Intel variants of the Pro 10 and Laptop 6 in April and the ARM variants in June.

Other notable details include that both the commercial and consumer Pro 10 and Laptop 6 models will have ARM options. The Laptop 6 reportedly will feature more significant updates, including thinner display bezels, rounded corners, a haptic touchpad and two USB-C ports along with two USB-A ports.

The OLED Surface Pro 10 will reportedly include an ultrawide front-facing webcam and a built-in NFC reader. The OLED display could be anti-reflective and support HDR content.

Both commercial and consumer versions of the laptop will feature the Copilot key, a major part of Microsoft’s AI push (and we’ll likely learn more about the company’s future AI PC plans at forthcoming events in the spring).

Windows Central reports that one new AI experience the company is working on will be dubbed ‘AI Explorer’ and is described as an “advanced Copilot.” The AI Explorer reportedly can catalogue everything done on a PC and allow users to search for ‘moments’ with natural language. It sounds a lot like the Windows 10 Timeline feature but supercharged with AI.

Of course, it remains to be seen if these reports are accurate. As with any leaked information, details could be wrong or inaccurate. That said, there have been multiple reports claiming Microsoft has big plans in store for its upcoming Surface devices, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens with Surface in the coming months.

