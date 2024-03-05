Lucky Mobile’s new plans with calling to the U.S. start at $34/month

Lucky Mobile has rolled out new 4G plans that offer calling to the U.S.

The first plan option with the feature is the $34/month 50GB plan. Customers can get 55GB of monthly data if they sign up for automatic top-ups.

The second option is a $40/month 75GB plan or 80GB for customers who set up automatic payments. The third option is a $50/month 100GB option, or 105GB when registering for automatic payments.

All three of these plans offer unlimited calls in Canada and to the U.S., along with unlimited Canada-wide and International texts.

Lucky Mobile’s remaining 4G option is a $29/month 20GB plan. Customers who sign up for automatic payments will get 25GB of data. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calls, texts, and international texts.

The Bell-owned service provider’s 4G network offers speeds up to 150Mbps. “Speed and signal strength may vary with your device, configuration, internet traffic, environmental conditions, applicable network management and other factors,” according to the fine print.

The company also offers options on their 3G network, starting at $15/month.

More information on the plans is available on Lucky Mobile’s website.