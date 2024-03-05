fbpx
Indie darling Hades coming to Netflix Games on March 19

One of the greatest games of all time is about to hit Netflix

Bradly Shankar
Mar 5, 20249:04 PM EST 0 comments
Hades

Beloved indie game Hades will launch on Netflix Games on iOS on March 19th.

Alongside the announcement, Netflix and developer Supergiant Games released a new trailer, showing off Hades‘ mobile-optimized touch controls. Pre-registration has also opened on the App Store. An Android version has not been confirmed.

Hades is a big get for Netflix, as it’s widely considered to be one of the greatest games of all time. Originally released on console and PC in 2020, Hades is a Greek mythology-inspired roguelike, a genre that sees players going through randomly generated series of dungeons while receiving different power-ups on each run.

In the case of Hades, the roguelike framework is used to illustrate the many attempts of protagonist Zagreus, the son of the titular God of the Underworld, to escape the Underworld. To do so, players will use all kinds of melee weapons, magic and boons granted by the various Greek gods.

A highly-anticipated sequel, simply titled Hades II, is also in the works and is slated to release in early access sometime this year.

Hades joins an ever-growing catalogue of nearly 100 Netflix Games, including the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, Netflix Stories: Love is BlindThe Queen’s Gambit ChessOxenfree II: Lost Signals, Death’s Door and Spiritfarer from Quebec City’s Thunder Lotus.

Image credit: Supergiant

