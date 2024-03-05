The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm LTE) is more than $150 off

Samsung’s 2022-released Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is currently on sale on Amazon.

Both the GPS and LTE versions of the watch are currently discounted in the 45mm size:

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) 45mm: $329 (regularly $349)

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE) 45mm: $477 (regularly $629.99)

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sports a titanium case with a comfortable D-buckle sport bands. At launch, the watch came with wearOS 3.5, though new buyers would be able to update it to wearOS 4.

Internal specs include 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel and full-colour always-on display.

The Pro watch sports a big 590mAh battery, and all the staple health and fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, ECG, fall detection, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, several sports modes and more.

For reference, upon launch, the Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE model cost $629, while the GPS model cost $559.99.

Find more information about the watch here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.