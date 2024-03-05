Federal and B.C. governments announce $37 million in funding for high-speed internet projects

The Government of Canada and the Province of B.C. have announced millions in funding for 14 projects that will connect thousands of households to high-speed internet.

The Nis g a’a Lisims Government, Telus, Ktunaxa Nation (FlexiNet), CityWest Cable & Telephone Corp., and Kaslo infoNet Society are the receipts of the $37 million investment.

The Nis g a’a Lisims Government is responsible for one project benefiting 618 Indigenous households. Telus is responsible for two projects benefiting several communities, including Thetis Island, Osborn, and Siska. Ktunaxa Nation (FlexiNET) will complete one project benefiting 215 households. The partnership has further tasked CityWest with eight projects and Kaslo infoNet Society with two projects. The completion dates for the projects range between December 2024 and July 2027.

“By increasing access to high-speed internet, we are building strong, resilient communities in B.C. where people can thrive,” George Chow, B.C.’s Minister of Citizens’ Services, said in a statement. “We are committed to providing every underserved community with high-speed internet access by 2027, so everyone can benefit from a stronger, more connected B.C.”

The funding comes from a pre-existing agreement between the two governments. In March 2022, the governments partnered to invest $830 million to connect homes in the province with high-speed internet.

The March partnership has led to other projects benefiting several communities, including sḵelhp and Lund.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada