Facebook, Instagram and Threads are down right now

It's the Great Meta Platforms Outage of 2024

Patrick O'Rourke
Mar 5, 202410:56 AM EST 0 comments

Maybe this is the end of social media? We can only hope.

Facebook, Instagram and Threads are all down right now. The widespread outage seems to have started at roughly 10am ET/7am PT. Facebook appears to be entirely inaccessible, with users unable to log in at all, while Instagram and Threads’ feeds are down.

Across the board, outage reports on DownDetector have spiked across all three platforms.

When I try to open my Threads feed, I get an error that says, “Sorry, something went wrong. Try Again.” WhatsApp, another Meta-owned platform, appears to be still live.

This story will be updated when service is restored and when more information is available.

More to come…

Image credit: Shutterstock

