Xbox made the ‘Most Canadian Console Carrier’ – a curling stone

If you’ve ever felt that the world of gaming could use more curling, you’re in luck.

Over the weekend, the official Xbox Canada Instagram account shared a custom-made console carrying case shaped like a curling stone. Naturally, the handle is Xbox’s signature green, while the rounded “stone” part has the Xbox logo.

In the second image of the post, you can see the handle lifted to reveal a Series S and accompanying controller stored within. The subsequent two images show a man with appropriately green plaid pants posing with the curling stone case.

In a caption, the company dubbed the accessory the ‘Xbox Curling Stone Case,’ which it describes rather aptly as the “Most Canadian Console Carrier.”

It should be noted that nowhere in the post does Xbox mention this being a commercial product or even a giveaway. Presumably, it was a fun one-off creation in the vein of the ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ and ‘Double Double‘ controllers that Xbox Canada has previously shown on its Instagram page. MobileSyrup has reached out to Xbox Canada to confirm and will update this story once a response has been received.

Still, it’s an entertaining post, especially since it’s so Canadian, and it may signal another custom Canuck-themed accessory from Xbox. In response to a comment asking for a “comically large hockey puck case,” Xbox Canada said, “Now you got us thinking.” Of course, that’s no guarantee we’ll get such a thing, but it’s undeniably fun to think about.