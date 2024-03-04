True love is wearing Apple’s Vision Pro headset at your own wedding

A groom wore Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset to his wedding in order to record immersive photos and videos to look back on.

Naturally, software engineer Jacob Wright’s “unique” recording method went viral across several social media platforms after he shared a rather amusing photo of himself standing next to his future wife during their February 10th wedding ceremony in Utah.

In interviews with various publications, Wright says he didn’t wear the pricey $3,500 USD (about $4,748 CAD) headset during the actual ceremony, but that he did pose with it on during post-ceremony photos and at the wedding reception.

“But after we got out [of the ceremony], we were taking photos — like the bridesmaids and the groomsmen and things — and just jokingly, I was like, ‘Hey, I have my Apple Vision Pro in my backpack,” said Wright in an interview with Futurism.

While his new wife appears rather annoyed in the image below, she claims she wasn’t as “pissed” as the photo indicates and that the couple briefly talked about Wright wearing the headset.

Wright says he wore the headset to capture immersive photos and video that his family can look back on in years to come. While it seems rather crazy to wear a Vision Pro headset at your own wedding, Wright does have a point. I briefly tried out Apple’s impressive ‘Spatial Video,’ and it really does immerse you in a way I haven’t really experienced before, thanks to the displays’ fidelity.

That said, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can also capture Spatial Video that’s playable on the Vision Pro, and pulling out an iPhone to shoot a quick clip or two at a wedding is far less intrusive than a bulky headset. Perhaps Wright wasn’t aware of this or doesn’t own an iPhone 15 Pro?

Or, more likely, he just wanted a bit of viral social media fame and did it for the “lulz.”

Image credit: @jahvascript

Source: @jahvascript, Futurism Via: PetaPixel