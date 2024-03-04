Here’s how much the new M3 MacBook Air costs in Canada

Apple first debuted the M3 chipset with the MacBook Pro back in October 2023. The chipset has now found its way into the thin and light MacBook Air.

The new M3 MacBook Air is available in 13 and 15-inch options, with Apple claiming that the new laptops are up to 60 percent faster than the M1 models. For reference, the M1 MacBook Air has now been discontinued.

In Canada, the base 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage starts at $1,449. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, starts at $1,749 for the 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage variant.

Check the full pricing breakdown below:

13-inch MacBook Air

8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD storage: $1,449

8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage: $1,699

8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage: $1,949

15-inch MacBook Air

8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD storage: $1,749

8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage: $1,999

8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage: $2,249

Now that you’re aware of the pricing, you can click below if you wish to learn more about the new devices.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Apple