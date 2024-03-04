March Pixel Feature Drop brings ‘Circle to Search’ to Pixel 7 series

Google’s Pixel phones are getting another feature drop with a bunch of new features, including ‘Circle to Search’ expanding to some older devices.

The March Feature Drop is rolling out now globally, though U.S. users will have to wait until March 11th according to Thurrott. Here in Canada, the March Feature Drop already hit my Pixel 8. We’ve got a quick rundown of everything that’s new.

First up, as mentioned above, the Feature Drop will bring Circle to Search to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The feature was briefly exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series and Google’s Pixel 8 series. Moreover, the Pixel 6 and newer will get an improved Call Screen with a new ‘Hello’ chip that triggers Google Assistant to prompt the caller to speak.

The Pixel 7 series, 8 series and Pixel Fold can now also share ultra HDR photos to Instagram and 10-bit HDR videos to Reels, which should hopefully avoid problems where photos and videos captured on Pixels look terrible when shared.

A few other minor new features include Android’s Connected Devices settings page letting people access Bluetooth accessories they previously set up through Fast Pair (Pixel 5a and later) and Google Docs Markups allowing for handwritten annotations, as previously announced. Pixel Tablet users will get a little love in this update too, although the new feature is minor. Gboard’s Voice Toolbar for tablets now minimizes the keyboard when activating voice input to optimize screen space.

There are a handful of features heading to the Pixel Watch too. Most importantly, the first-gen Pixel Watch will finally get automatic workout detection for running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor biking, treadmill and rowing. The first-gen smartwatch will also now let users set a goal pace during exercise. Finally, first-gen Pixel Watches can now track the time spent in each heart rate zone to help users optimize their training.

Google is bringing a new Fitbit Relax app to the Pixel Watch for guided breathing too.

You can check out all the new features here.

Images credit: Google