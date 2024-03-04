B.C. judge approves iPhone class-action settlement that will see Apple pay up to $14.4 million

A B.C. judge has approved a settlement that will see Apple pay upwards of $14.4 million to Canadians.

The settlement stems from a 2018 complaint that accused Apple of implementing software updates that slowed down some older model iPhones. Apple has denied the allegations and says the settlement isn’t an admission of any wrongdoing, according to reporting from the CBC.

Apple agreed to pay between $11.1 million and $14.4 million earlier this year. Those who qualify for payment could receive between $17.50 and $150.

How much claimants get depends on the number of people who submit a claim for the settlement money, according to The Canadian Press. The publication notes up to nine million people could be eligible.

The settlement applies to Canadians (except Québec residents) who owned or purchased an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and/or iPhone SE with iOS 10.2.1 or later installed the software before December 21st, 2o17. It also applies to Canadian iPhone 7 or 7 Plus users who purchased the devices with iOS 11.2 or later installed the software.

Canadians are required to submit a claim form, which CBC notes will soon be available, in order to receive a cash payment.

Via: CBC, The Canadian Press