Apple adds vibrant new Watch band and iPhone case colours in time for spring

Coinciding with the launch of the 13 and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, Apple has updated its lineup of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands with fresh and vibrant colours.

The Silicone Case with MagSafe is now available in four new colours, including ‘Soft Mint,’ ‘Light Blue,’ ‘Sunshine,’ and ‘Pink‘ colourways for $69.

The colour update extends to the Apple Watch too. Check out the new Watch band colourways below:

Sport Loop ($59)

Sport Band ($59)

Braided Solo Loop ($129)

Solo Loop ($59)

Check out all the new Apple Watch colourways here. Find all new Silicone Cases with MagSafe here.

Image credit: Apple