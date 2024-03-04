Report suggests MicroLED Apple Watch might be delayed, not dead

Recent rumours suggested that Apple had shelved its plans for a MicroLED Apple Watch.

Credible analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated the rumour, saying that Apple had cancelled the project because MicroLED wouldn’t add significant value to the Apple Watch and that its production costs were too high to make it “economically viable.”

OSRAM, the manufacturer that was reportedly working on MicroLED displays for Apple, abruptly announced that it was cancelling the project, putting Apple’s MicroLED plans in jeopardy.

However, new reports coming out of Taiwan and Korea suggest that Apple is still steadfast in its MicroLED ambitions, as shared by DigiTimes and ETNews, via MacRumors.

Instead of going with the original manufacturer OSRAM, Apple will now reportedly seek a different manufacturer.

Apple will now reportedly turn to Taiwan’s AU Optronics (AUO) and PlayNitride to meet its production requirements.

MicroLED displays could bring more brightness, vibrant colours and better viewing angles to the Apple Watch at the cost of less power consumption. Rumours regarding Apple making a broader product-wide switch to microLED have been swirling since 2021, though it is certain that the tech giant will first experiment with the Apple Watch before bringing the technology to its other flagship products.

Source: DigiTimes, ETNews Via: MacRumors