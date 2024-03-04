Apple discontinues M1 MacBook Air, sunsetting original wedge design

With the launch of the M3 MacBook Air, the M1 MacBook Air is no longer being sold by Apple.

When the MacBook Air was first pulled from the manila envelope all the way back in 2008, it featured an iconic wedge shape that it retained for over 14 years until the M2 MacBook Air hit the market in 2022.

There have been changes over the years to maximize the slimness, upgrade its internals and sharpen the screen, but even then, the iconic MacBook Air still retained the wedge shape to maximize its perceived thinness.

However, the rise of Apple’s M-series of chipsets offered the company an opportunity to redesign the computer with a fresh, forward-looking design for the next decade. This led to a flatter chassis that housed a bigger battery while not substantially increasing the footprint or weight of the computer.

I’m a fan of the newer MacBook Air’s design, but part of me will always be sad that we’re moving away from the wedge and my favourite Apple computer ever, the MacBook Air.

The M1 MacBook Air launched in November 2020 as one of the first Apple silicon Macs.

With files from Patrick O’Rourke.