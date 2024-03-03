Telecom news roundup: The government’s attempt for answers [Feb. 24-Mar. 1]

The federal government has ordered the executives of Bell, Rogers, and Telus to answer questions about telecom pricing after previous requests were denied. More information, along with an outline of other telecom news, is outlined below.

Business

Rural broadband provider PomeGran has acquired telecom systems integrator Rock Networks.

Public Mobile has added Canada-U.S. usage to most 5G plans.

Cisco and Telus partner to launch 5G capabilities for connected cars.

Canada’s competition watchdog said some cellphone plans in Western Canada cost more than they did before the Rogers-Shaw merger.

The Competition Bureau also welcomed a proposed amendment to the Competition Tribunal Act that would save it from paying costs.

Vidéotron has filed two complaints against Bell with the Competition Bureau.

Rogers is now offering roaming services in the Caribbean through its Canada-U.S.-Mexico mobile plan.

Government

The Canadian government has joined several countries in endorsing principles for a secure and open 6G network.

The Liberal government has put forward the Online Harms Act to obligate online platforms to create a safer space for users.

The House of Commons industry committee has summoned the CEOs of Rogers, Bell, and Telus.

Deals

Public Mobile makes its $34/50GB Canada-U.S. plan available to existing users.

Image credit: Shutterstock