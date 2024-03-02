Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [Feb. 26-March 3]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Napoleon [Apple Original]

Original theatrical release date: November 22nd, 2023

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 37 minutes

A dramatization of French emperor and military commander Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise to power, as well as his relationship with his wife.

Napoleon was directed by Ridley Scott (Gladiator) and stars Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman).

Stream Napoleon here. It’s worth noting that a four-hour cut of the film is also set to come to Apple TV+ at some point.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

The Regime

Crave premiere date: March 3rd, 2024

Genre: Political satire

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

The chancellor of a European authoritarian regime attempts to expand her power, leading to the country fracturing around her.

The Regime was created by Will Tracy (The Menu) and stars Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), Guillaume Gallienne (Me, Myself and Mum), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope) and Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Stream The Regime here.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Disney+

Shōgun

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 27th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes on Tuesdays)

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

In 1600 Japan, Lord Yoshii Toranaga fights for his life against the Council of Regents while a marooned English sailor comes bearing secrets that could turn the tides of the mounting war.

Created by Justin Marks (Top Gun: Maverick) with his wife, Rachel Kondo, Shōgun is based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name and includes an ensemble cast that includes Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat) and Takehiro Hira (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters). It’s worth noting that most of the series was filmed around B.C.

Stream Shōgun here.

Normally, Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium. However, there is a $1.99/month promotion on the base ad-enabled membership — read more on that here.

Netflix

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 28th, 2024

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (49 to 67 minutes each)

Decades after an investigative journalist is found dead, new details emerge about the political conspiracy he was pursuing.

Stream American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders here.

Code 8: Part II [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 28th, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi action

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

In a dystopian world where superhumans are ostracized, an ex-criminal must team up with a drug lord to protect a teen from a corrupt cop.

Code 8: Part II was directed by Jeff Chan (Code 8) and stars Toronto-born cousins Robbie Amell (Upload) and Stephen Amell (Arrow), Toronto’s Alex Mallari Jr. (Ginny & Georgia), Toronto’s Sirena Gulamgaus (Transplant), Ottawa’s Altair Vincent (Typical Love Story) and Aaron Abrams (Children Ruin Everything). The Canadian film was also filmed in Toronto.

Stream Code 8: Part II here. It’s worth noting that the first film is also streaming on Netflix.

Spaceman [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 1st, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

An astronaut on a solo mission digs into his marriage with the help of a mysterious creature.

Based on Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, Spaceman was directed by Johan Renck (Chernobyl) and stars Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Paul Dano (The Fablemans) and Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory).

Stream Spaceman here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

Priscilla

Original theatrical release date: October 27th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 2nd, 2024

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

A dramatization of the life of Priscilla Ann Presley and her complicated romantic relationship with rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, Priscilla was directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) and stars Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Winnipeg’s Air Cohen (My Babysitter’s a Vampire) and Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession).

Stream Priscilla here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. It’s important to note that ads have recently been implemented into Prime Video and you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them and get access to Dolby Vision and Atmos.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

