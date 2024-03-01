You can now design your own Android fashion disaster

Google is letting Android users customize ‘The Bot,’ formerly known as ‘Bugdroid.’

To create your own bot, you’ll need to head to this page and tap on ‘Get Started.’

You’ll first get to select the material your Bot is made of. There are 25 options to choose from. Subsequently, you get to select your mascot’s clothes. There are 20 options to choose from. You can also add personality to your Bot by adding accessories and props though you can only select one of each. Some accessories and props include a crown, hat, bunny ears, glasses, a watch, tie, surfboard, and more.

Once created, you’ll be able to download your Bot as a .png file or generate a QR code to share with others.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Bot you create will just be a static image, and in no way can it be integrated into your Android experience, though we sure wish Google would allow the integration sometime in the future.

You can customize your own Bot here.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google