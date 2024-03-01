fbpx
News

You can now design your own Android fashion disaster

Customize your Android mascot exactly how you want to

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 1, 20245:15 PM EST 0 comments

Google is letting Android users customize ‘The Bot,’ formerly known as ‘Bugdroid.’

To create your own bot, you’ll need to head to this page and tap on ‘Get Started.’

You’ll first get to select the material your Bot is made of. There are 25 options to choose from. Subsequently, you get to select your mascot’s clothes. There are 20 options to choose from. You can also add personality to your Bot by adding accessories and props though you can only select one of each. Some accessories and props include a crown, hat, bunny ears, glasses, a watch, tie, surfboard, and more.

Once created, you’ll be able to download your Bot as a .png file or generate a QR code to share with others.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Bot you create will just be a static image, and in no way can it be integrated into your Android experience, though we sure wish Google would allow the integration sometime in the future.

You can customize your own Bot here.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

Deals

Best Buy’s top 5 deals of the week (March 1-7): Dyson V15, JBL Tune 760NC headphones, Asus ROG Ally and more

News

This week’s top tech news: Feds summon Big Three CEOs, Cineplex charging more for Dune

News

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 set for October launch

News

Windows 11 getting new features, Copilot capabilities in upcoming updates

Comments