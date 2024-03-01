Windows 11 getting new features, Copilot capabilities in upcoming updates

Windows 11 is getting several new updates, including improvements to the AI Copilt tool, new AI features, new accessibility features, the ability to use Android phones as webcams, and more.

The details come from Microsoft’s blog. Let’s dig in.

Starting with Copilot, several new skills will come to the built-in Copilot experience in Windows in late March. The new skills include the ability to turn battery saver on or off, show various device or system information, launch accessibility tools like live captions, show available Wi-Fi networks, empty the recycle bin and more. You can find a full list in Microsoft’s blog post.

Copilot will also get access to new plugins, including Shopify, Klarna and Kayak. These will join OpenTable, Instacart and many other plugins already available to Copilot.

Of course, Copilot isn’t the only part of Windows 11 getting AI updates. Microsoft will roll out Generative Erase in the Photos app — we previously covered this tool when it was in testing. Clipchamp will also be able to remove silence in audio tracks in preview starting today.

Next up is accessibility. There are two new features here; first, ‘Voice Shortcuts’ allow users to create custom commands to do certain tasks quickly, like pasting text, pressing keyboard keys, opening folds, and more. Second, Windows 11 will now let people use voice commands across connected screens, allowing people to navigate between multiple monitors or move files and apps between them.

Other new Windows 11 features include the ability to use an Android phone as a webcam — this is coming “soon.” Windows 11’s ‘Snap’ capability is getting smarter with new suggestions to snap specific apps. Widgets are getting improved too, with the ability to organize Widgets into distinct categories like ‘work’ or ‘play.’

Finally, Windows Ink will expand to more apps and languages, allowing people to write in more places.

As for when all these new features will arrive, Microsoft says they’ll roll out across Windows 11 and Windows app updates over the coming weeks. To get updates sooner, users with eligible devices can head to Settings > Windows Update and turn on ‘Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available.’

The company anticipates the updates will be broadly available by the time the April 2024 security update arrives.

Header image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft