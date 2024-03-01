Forget the Wonka scam, here’s where to stream Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka in Canada

Over the past few days, you might have heard about a ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ going viral.

Held in Glasgow, Scotland, the event was meant to be a special immersive experience through which kids could imagine being a guest at Willy Wonka’s iconic Chocolate Factory. Instead, it ended up being a Fyre Festival-level disaster with barebones props and AI-generated marketing material and scripts, leaving kids in tears.

Of course, all that we outside of Glasgow can really go off of are the riotous TikTok videos and damning testimonials from guests and the actors behind Wonka and Oompa Loompa. But while many of us, unfortunately, missed seeing the hilarious mess in person, there is something else Canadians can do: stream the new Wonka movie.

While that was also ridiculed during the marketing cycle, people ended up overall quite liking the Timothée Chalamet-led film. Directed by Paddington‘s Paul King, Wonka follows the titular chocolatier as he travels to Europe with big dreams of opening a chocolate shop. In particular, the film was praised for its feel-good story, catchy songs and Chalamet’s performance.

So, if seeing the so-called “meth lab” Wonka Experience has you craving the real deal, you’re in luck. In Canada, the film will begin streaming on Crave on March 8th.

As well, both the 1971 Gene Wilder and 2005 Johnny Depp Willy Wonka films are now streaming on Crave. However, these require a $5.99/month Starz subscription, while the 2023 Wonka is included in a base Crave membership. You can also watch the Johnny Depp version on Netflix.

What were your reactions to the crazy Willy Wonka experience? Will you check out Wonka if you haven’t already? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Warner Bros.