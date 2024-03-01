Toys For Bob parts ways with Activision, goes indie

Toys for Bob, which was acquired by Activision Blizzard back in 2005, is going indie.

The video game developer, which is behind games like Crash Bandicoot 4, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and the Skylanders franchise, announced the decision in a blog post.

This comes soon after Activision laid off 86 members of the Toys For Bob team, first shared by Eurogamer.

In its blog post, the video game developer expressed excitement for the future. “We believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio,” reads the blog post.

Toys For Bob also said that it is actively exploring a potential partnership with Microsoft, which now owns Activision.

Fun fact: Toys For Bob helps Activision in developing seasonal content like map updates, new weapons, new features, and new game modes for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Source: Toys For Bob