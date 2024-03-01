Public Mobile adds March 4 end date to $34/50GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan

Earlier this week, Telus-owned Public Mobile boosted the data offerings on several plans and added Canada-U.S. usage to its 5G offerings in an effort to match Freedom. Since then, the provider has opened up the $34/50GB plan to existing Public Mobile subscribers, and now the plan has an end date, too.

According to a small change on the Public Mobile website, the $34/mo plan will end on March 4th. The provider hasn’t listed an end date for any of its other promotions, so it’s not clear if those will end on March 4th as well.

Of course, Public also has a penchant for extended deadlines, so there’s a strong possibility the plan will be available after March 4th. Still, you probably shouldn’t risk waiting if you want the plan.

As a quick refresher, the plan costs $34/mo and includes 50GB of 5G data with speeds up to 250Mbps. It also included unlimited Canada and U.S. minutes and messaging, international text and picture messaging, and data access in Canada and the U.S. as well.

That makes the plan an excellent, affordable option for any Canadians who frequent the U.S., saving them tons in roaming fees.

You can check out the plan here.