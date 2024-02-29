YouTube Create launches beta app for Android users in Canada

YouTube Create has made its way to Canada.

The video editing app lets users add several features, like filters, voiceover, and royalty-free music, to their long-form videos and Shorts.

YouTube Create is integrated into YouTube, allowing creators to easily share their work on the video-sharing website. The platform is in beta and is only available to Android users at this time.

“We consulted with more than 3,000 creators as we were building YouTube Create, and we’ll continue to work toward our goal of making the video editing process simpler, easier, and more intuitive for creators so they can spend more time on what they find creatively rewarding,” Sarah Ali, YouTube’s senior director of product management, said in a statement.

YouTube initially introduced the tool in September to eight markets. Canada is among the dozen new markets to now have access to the editing platform.

According to YouTube’s website, the company is completing beta testing on Androids only. It’s unclear when YouTube Create will come to iOS.

Android users can download the app on the Play Store.

Header image credit: Shutterstock