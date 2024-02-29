Tesla’s supercharger network is now open to Ford EVs in Canada

Last year, Ford announced that its Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be able to use Tesla Superchargers across Canada and the U.S. in 2024.

Well, that time is here.

The functionality is rolling out first for Ford F-150 Lighting and Mustang Mach-E retail customers, as shared by Ford.

“Starting today, Ford EV customers will have access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, more than doubling fast charging options on the BlueOval Charge Network,” said Ford president and CEO Jim Farley.

Ford explains that the lack of reliable charging stations is the second-largest barrier when it comes to purchasing an EV. The high cost of said vehicles is the first barrier. Ford expects that by improving access to chargers, potential buyers will be more confident in their EV purchases.

Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E owners will require a NACS fast charging adapter to connect with Tesla’s Superchargers. Currently, members of Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network can get a compatible charging adapter for free until June 30th, 2024. Afterwards, the charger will cost $230 (roughly $312 CAD).

“In the future, Ford will begin offering next-generation electric vehicles with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector built-in, eliminating the need for an adapter to access Tesla Superchargers,” wrote Ford.

For more information on the development or to learn how to reserve a free adapter, click here.

Image credit: Ford

Source: Ford