Sketchy report says Samsung will put a (Galaxy) Ring on it on July 10

As renders of Samsung’s upcoming foldables leak months ahead of the company’s typical summer launch event, a new report suggests Samsung could hold the event earlier than usual.

Typically, Samsung holds its summer Unpacked event in late July, but according to SamMobile, the South Korean company might aim for early July to avoid conflicting with the Summer Olympics in Paris. The Olympics begin on July 26th, which is when Samsung held its Unpacked event last year.

Moreover, SamMobile posits that Samsung will likely hold the Unpacked event on July 10th since the company usually holds its events on a Wednesday. However, SamMobile doesn’t cite a source for this information, and since we’re still months away from the event, lots could change. In other words, don’t bet on this date just yet.

Additionally, Android Police points out that Samsung is one of the partners for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The company has a long history of association with the Olympics, and it has previously done a lot of marketing around the event.

With Samsung expected to make health and the Galaxy Ring a major focus of the summer Unpacked event, it’d make a lot of sense for the company to hold the event before the Olympics. SamMobile even suggests Samsung might gift Galaxy Rings to participating athletes, which wouldn’t be out of line for Samsung.

