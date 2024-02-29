Pixel 8 series takes coveted ‘Best Smartphone’ category at MWC

The Google Pixel 8 Series has been crowned the “Best Smartphone” at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

According to multiple reports, this is the first time Google has won the category.

The award focuses on outstanding performance, innovation and leadership determined through market testing from analysts, journalists, and influencers between January 2023 and December 2023, according to the category’s description.

Google’s devices were up against some stiff competition, including Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro devices, Samsung Galaxy S23 Devices, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The GSMA hosts the Global Mobile Awards at MWC every year. Other awards include “Breakthrough Device Innovation” and “Best AI Innovations.”

Rick Osterloh, the vice president of devices and services at Google, celebrated the win with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) thanking Pixel users for helping the company achieve the win.

Thrilled about Pixel 8 winning another important Phone of the Year award at MWC! @madebygoogle thank you to the entire Pixel user community for helping us get there, and congratulations to our team for great progress! pic.twitter.com/zIN75YHSmS — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) February 28, 2024

Google released the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro in October after announcing them at their Made by Google Event. Reviewers, including members of the MobileSyrup team, raved about the devices.

MobileSyrup’s Pixel 8 review is available here. Read the Pixel 8 Pro review here.

Source: MWC GSMA