Apple’s self-repair program now includes M3 Macs, but it still isn’t available in Canada

Apple has expanded its self-service repair program to include the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, M3 16-inch MacBook Pro and M3 iMac, according to updated support documents (via MacRumors). This includes parts and manuals for the M3 devices being available to all owners.

Apple’s repair program first launched in the U.S. in 2022, allowing device owners to purchase official Apple parts and tools. Unfortunately, the DIY aspect of this program has yet to launch in Canada. Apple started allowing independent iPhone repair shops to access genuine parts back in 2020, but that appears to be where the company’s right-to-repair efforts have stopped north of the U.S. border.

Of course, accessing Apple’s support repair documents in Canada is as easy as clicking this link. However, getting your hands on official parts will prove more complicated since Apple’s Repair Store doesn’t ship components to Canada. For those interested, the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac repair manuals are live on Apple’s website.

The company is also making Apple Diagnostics for its M3 Macs available in the U.S. early next month:

“Launched late last year for iPhone and Mac, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions give customers the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.”

Hopefully, Apple will bring its DIY repair program to Canada soon.

Source: Apple, (2) Via: MacRumors