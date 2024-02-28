The HTC Vive Mars makes movie creation more affordable

At Mobile World Congress 2024, I got the opportunity to check out the HTC Vive Mars CamTrack, the company’s solution to make virtual sets more affordable.

With it, you can blend the real world and virtual shots; when I tried it out, I ran from T-rex and danced with 3D avatars. They weren’t hyper-realistic, but the experience was fun.

The virtual 3D environments are first made in Unreal Engine, which you can manipulate in real-time on a computer and then projected onto a screen. But you can also use a green screen and add the environments afterwards.

It then uses up to three cameras or even your smartphone and feeds it into the Mars device using a feature called LiveLink. My demo was done with a HTC U23, a higher-end mid-range phone sporting a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 that came out a few years ago. So you don’t need the best devices to make it work.

When you purchase the system, it’ll come with a Mars box that processes everything, a pair of Vive Trackers to track camera, light and prop movement, three Rovers that send a signal to Mars and a pair of Base Stations that will find the location of the Vive tracker and Rovers.

While you’ll need to make the 3D environments in Unreal Engine, if you’re a gamer, you’ll know that upcoming Unreal Engine 5 titles can look pretty impressive. For instance, look at gameplay for Black Myth Wukong and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, both look incredible and, while not 100 percent realistic, can be used in Star Wars-type movies.

Now, the HTC Mars is available to purchase for more than $5,000, so it’ll cost you a pretty penny. But in general, making movies is typically a lot pricier.