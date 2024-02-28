TCL’s RayNeo X2 smart glasses bring AI and AR together

I’ve been using Ray-Ban smart glasses since back in 2021 when I first got the opportunity to try out the Ray-Ban Stories. Since then, I’ve purchased Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses that I added my prescription to, and I use them as my everyday glasses. While Ray-Ban’s offering is genuinely awesome, the RayNeo X2 takes smart glasses to the next level.

At MWC 2024, I got to play with the RayNeo X2, a pair of AI-powered augmented reality glasses. Instead of simply being able to take pictures and listen to music, these smart glasses feature an AR component that allows you to see messages, live translations and an odd AI avatar, all on the screen.

When I first put on the glasses, I noted that they were bigger than my Ray-Ban Meta, but I understood why once I started using them. Like Pokémon Go, the AR experience subtly interacts with your real-world environment, but of course, only you can see it.

While playing with the X2, I forgot about the extra weight because I was fascinated and too busy playing with their features. For instance, when you want to use AI, you pull up an avatar named ‘Grace’ powered by an unknown multimodal LLM and GPT-4 for vision features with the glasses’ built-in cameras.

You can then ask it questions like “Where am I?” “Where am I supposed to go?” and “What am I looking at?” However, because of how loud the MWC show floor is, Grace kept picking up everyone else’s voice. However, at one point, I asked, “What should I do in Barcelona?” and Grace quickly offered a few tourism-related suggestions.

You can also translate in real-time with the device, which means if someone speaks to you in another language, you’ll see the words they’re speaking in English. This was another feature I couldn’t try due to being in such a crowded and loud environment.

Because the RayNeo X2s connect to your device with Bluetooth, you’ll also be able to check your notifications and reply to messages. The device is easy to control. Swipe on your right temple to sort through your apps, tap once to enter the app, and double-tap to go back. On the left side, you’re able to control media.

Regarding specs, the X2s features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They also feature three microphones and a 0.4mm ultra-linear stroke unit to help capture better audio.

The RayNeo X2 are available now on IndieGoGo for $880 CAD, but the price will go up to $1,200 soon. The estimated delivery date is April 2024.