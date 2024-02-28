Public Mobile’s $34/50GB Canada-U.S. plan is now available to all users

All Public Mobile customers can now access the provider’s $34/50GB Canada-U.S. plan.

The option was previously only available to new activations but is now available for existing customers as well.

The allocated 50GB of data is on the provider’s 5G network, which offers speeds up to 250Mbps. The plan also comes with unlimited minutes, messaging, international text and picture messaging.

It’s unclear how long the option will remain available to existing customers. Public Mobile’s website lists the plan as a “Canada-U.S. promotion,” a label that was attached to the plan before the service provider made it available to all users.

Public Mobile is also offering customers the option to get either a free eSIM or a physical SIM when they subscribe. While the eSIM offering has been around for a bit, the free physical SIM, which typically costs $10, is new.

This offer applies to all of the provider’s plan options listed on its website.

Public Mobile also switched up its plans over the weekend, adding additional data and Canada-U.S. availability to most 5G plans. The changes helped it match Freedom’s $34/month 50GB Canada-U.S. plan. Freedom rolled out the option as part of its Black Friday promotions. At this time, Public Mobile is the only provider to match the offer.

More information is available on Public Mobile’s website.