DoorDash is currently offering 80 percent off on some orders in Toronto

DoorDash Canada is offering a ‘Crave and Save’ promotion with up to 80 percent off on orders from some restaurants.

The promotion seems to be limited to the Toronto/Greater Toronto Area, though it could also be available elsewhere. The Crave and Save promotion started on Tuesday, February 27th and ends on Thursday, February 29th.

Crave and Save offers 80 percent off on orders of $20+. However, the discount is capped at $20. To use the promotion, head to the DoorDash app or the DoorDash website and the promotion banner should pop-up. Click on it and select a restaurant you’d like to order from. Then, add $20+ worth of food, and add the promotion on the checkout screen.

It is likely that the restaurants available under the promotion will differ according to location. For me, I can claim the promotion on restaurants like Basil Box, Wiki Hut, Mr Greek, Osmow’s, Jimmy The Greek, and a lot more.

Image credit: Shutterstock